Cricket

LIVESTREAM: Watch the action from U16 boys cricket finals

Tom Threadingham
, Andrew Dawson
12th Apr 2021 9:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland's finest junior cricket stars will be in the spotlight when they hit the pitch on the Coast as the state's under 16 cricket boys finals are livestreamed.

Streaming will take place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

News Corp will be streaming from Field 1 only, meaning four of the six games played will be live here from Caloundra.

See the schedule below for stream times.

The carnival was to be played in January, but rain and Brisbane's COVID-19 lockdown ruined any chances of the competition going ahead.

Kids from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, southeast Queensland and up to Cairns are involved this week, with talent spread across four teams called Embers, Sparks, Flares and Flash.

Sunshine Coast talent Ashton Muir is among many of the state's finest talents taking part in the Queensland under-16 state boys' championships.

He is part of the Sparks team.

CHAMPIONSHIP ACTION UPDATES

Sparks and Flares have hit the field in the first livestream of the week.

Sparks have taken to the crease, with Flares opening the bowling.

Sparks have lost two early wickets.

THE SCHEDULE

Monday, 9:30am

SPARKS v EMBERS (Caloundra Field 1)

FLASH v FLARES (Caloundra Field 2)

Tuesday, 9:30am

FLARES v SPARKS (Caloundra Field 1)

1:30pm: FLASH v EMBERS (Caloundra Field 1)

Wednesday, 9:30am

EMBERS v FLARES (Caloundra Field 1)

9:30am: SPARKS v FLASH (Caloundra Field 2).

cricket livestream livestreaming queensland cricket
