Lives of Western Downs creatives explored through film

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: The stories behind the region's most renowned creatives are being celebrated as part of a new project to explore the vibrant arts and culture community in the Western Downs. Picture: WDRC

THE stories behind the region's most renowned creatives are being celebrated as part of a new project to explore the vibrant arts and culture community in the Western Downs.

'10 Artists' uses videography and photography to capture the inspiration and passion behind some of the region‘s best artists, offering a virtual platform for the arts community during the pandemic.

Western Downs Regional Council spokeswoman for community and cultural development councillor Kaye Maguire said the project was about celebrating the great talents in our community and exploring their lives beyond their art.

“The Western Downs is filled with so many incredible individuals and this project is about uncovering their talents and sharing their passion with the wider community,” she said.

“Normally our arts community would have been out and about exhibiting their work and being a part of the community, but the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions have made it difficult for our artists to gain exposure.”

The artists featured include Carol McCormack, Cindy Grimes, Elizabeth Graetz, Graeme McCullough, Karen Gaskell, Patricia Hinz, Regina Hyland, Ruth Storey, Helen Dennis, and Dion Cross.

Each video runs for 1-2 minutes and gives an insight into the personal lives of each artist, captured by local photographer, Susan Jacobs and videographer Geordie Lillis.

Featured artist Dion Cross said the project offered a rare opportunity to reveal more about life as an artist in the Western Downs.

“Our region is full of incredible people doing some amazing work and these artist spotlights are a great way to learn more about the different artists we have here,” he said.

“Creating art is good for the mind and good for the soul, and it‘s so great to be able to share this passion with not only my own family, but the broader community.”

The 10 Artists project will feature in its own exhibition in late November at Dogwood Crossing Miles.