Lives of fallen officers remembered in Western Downs service

WE REMEMBER THEM: Senior constable Ada Ellis, constable Liz Loveday, acting sergeant David Holmes-Brown, senior sergeant Terry McCullough, and sergeant Christ Mitchell at Dalby's National Police Remembrance Day Service. Picture: Sam Turner

WE REMEMBER THEM: Senior constable Ada Ellis, constable Liz Loveday, acting sergeant David Holmes-Brown, senior sergeant Terry McCullough, and sergeant Christ Mitchell at Dalby's National Police Remembrance Day Service. Picture: Sam Turner

POLICE officers from across the Western Downs gathered at St John’s Anglican Church in Dalby today to pay their respects to their fallen comrades.

Each year on September 29, Australian police stop to remember and honour those who have been killed in the line of duty.

Sergeant Andrew Irvine, senior sergeant Terry McCullough, detective inspector Mat Kelly, chaplain Ken Hansen, and inspector Graham Paine at Dalby's National Police Remembrance Day Service. Picture: Sam Turner

More than 180 officers have lost their lives since 1864, with this special day in September set aside for to reflect on their service.

Senior sergeant Terry McCullough said this day allowed police time to pause and reflect on the sacrifice made by those who have died in Queensland, Australia, and the southern pacific region.

Senior constable Ada Ellis, constable Liz Loveday, acting sergeant David Holmes-Brown, senior sergeant Terry McCullough, and sergeant Chris Mitchell at Dalby's National Police Remembrance Day Service. Picture: Sam Turner

“Our service is normally opened to the public but this year due to COVID-19 we’re only allowed so many people inside the church,” he said.

“But this year we’ve having an abbreviated version, to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their community.”

Constable David Quinn, constable Steven Enslin, constable Mellissa Gibson, and constable Ryan Jenkins at Dalby's National Police Remembrance Day Service. Picture: Sam Turner

Rosalie Watt, mother of fallen senior constable Norman James Watt, was in attendance to honour the life of her son who was tragically killed in Rockhampton in 2000.

Chaplain Ken Hansen, inspector Graham Paine, southern region assistant commissioner Mike Condon, Rosalie Watt, deputy commissioner Tracy Linford, and detective inspector Mat Kelly at Dalby's National Police Remembrance Day Service. Picture: Sam Turner

Deputy commissioner Tracy Linford, southern region assistant commissioner Mike Condon, detective inspector Mat Kelly, and Dalby Burnett patrol group inspector Graeme Paine were all in attendance to pay their respects in a day of remembrance.