Lives of fallen officers remembered in Western Downs service
POLICE officers from across the Western Downs gathered at St John’s Anglican Church in Dalby today to pay their respects to their fallen comrades.
Each year on September 29, Australian police stop to remember and honour those who have been killed in the line of duty.
More than 180 officers have lost their lives since 1864, with this special day in September set aside for to reflect on their service.
Senior sergeant Terry McCullough said this day allowed police time to pause and reflect on the sacrifice made by those who have died in Queensland, Australia, and the southern pacific region.
“Our service is normally opened to the public but this year due to COVID-19 we’re only allowed so many people inside the church,” he said.
“But this year we’ve having an abbreviated version, to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their community.”
Rosalie Watt, mother of fallen senior constable Norman James Watt, was in attendance to honour the life of her son who was tragically killed in Rockhampton in 2000.
Deputy commissioner Tracy Linford, southern region assistant commissioner Mike Condon, detective inspector Mat Kelly, and Dalby Burnett patrol group inspector Graeme Paine were all in attendance to pay their respects in a day of remembrance.