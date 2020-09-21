Hockey livestreaming will continue on Monday when two Brisbane Women's Hockey Association Masters finals are streamed from the State Hockey Centre here.

Matches will see Ascot MM2 face off against Redlands MM2 from 7.15pm and Valley MM1 against Kedron Wavell MM1 from 8.30pm.

The Ascot - Redlands clash will be a replay of the 2019 Grand Final where Ascot won 4-1. Ascot have been in Grand Final for MM2 since 2016-2020 and won in 2016 & 2019 respectively.

MM1 Game - is a reply of the 2018 Grand Final where Valley were winners.

Kedron Wavell are reigning premiers of MM1 having beaten Ascot in the Grand Final in 2019.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Valley MM1 player Pam Hird is currently playing Division 1 for Valley as well as MM1 and a Queensland Masters representative.

Kedron Wavell MM1 has a number of Queensland masters and under age representative players such as Alyson Aleksic, Abbey Hawker, Rowena Anderson.

For MM2, Ascot' Samone Spall has scored 13 goals this season, and Redland's Robyn Larcombe nine goals.

FULL LIVE-STREAMING SCHEDULE

FUTURE STREAMING

SEPTEMBER 18

BHS junior division 1 finals

MASTERS FINALS

SEPTEMBER 21

7.15PM and 8.80pm

SEPTEMBER 25

BHS junior division 1 grand finals

SEPTEMBER 26

BHA Women's division 1 finals

OCTOBER 10

BHA senior men's division 1 semi-finals

OCTOBER 17

BHS senior men's division 1 preliminary finals

OCTOBER 24

BHA senior men's division 1 grand finals

Originally published as LIVE WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Masters finals streamed tonight