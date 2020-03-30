Menu
Queensland state election day polling booth at the Mountain Creek High School.Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
LIVE: Tallying of Western Downs councillor votes

Emily Jarvis
Zoe Bell
29th Mar 2020 9:13 AM | Updated: 5:00 PM
UPDATE: 10.00am March 30

Over 35 per cent of the postal votes have now been accounted for, see who is leading the way.

Mayoral candidates:

Paul McVeigh: 6828 (73.51%)

Glenn Strandquist: 2460 (26.49%)

Councillor candidates:

Andrew Smith: 5168 (7.98%)

Peter Saxelby: 5199 (8.02%)

Megan James: 4535 (7.00%)

Ian Rasmussen: 4999 (7.71%)

Donna Ashurst: 4086 (6.31%)

Carolyn Tillman: 5090 (7.85%)

George Moore: 4304 (6.64%)

Kylie Bourne: 5045 (7.79%)

Mark Murphy: 2414 (3.73%)

Celeste Nelson: 3314 (5.11%)

Kaye Maguire: 4523 (6.98%)

Leigh-Anne Ryan: 2736 (4.22%)

Glenn Shipway: 3800 (5.86%) 

Rohan May: 2524 (3.90%)

Sam Condon: 3225 (4.98%)

Greg Olm: 3838 (5.92%)

UPDATE: 5.00pm March 29

The third round of votes are in with just over 24 per cent now accounted for, see who has the biggest edge finishing the weekend.

Mayoral candidates:

Paul McVeigh: 6828 (73.51%)

Glenn Strandquist: 2460 (26.49%)

Councillor candidates:

Andrew Smith: 3490 (7.93%)

Peter Saxelby: 3542 (8.05%)

Megan James: 3081 (7.00%)

Ian Rasmussen: 3393 (7.71%)

Donna Ashurst: 2777 (6.31%)

Carolyn Tillman: 3432 (7.80%)

George Moore: 2917 (6.63%)

Kylie Bourne: 3436 (7.81%)

Mark Murphy: 1657 (3.77%)

Celeste Nelson: 2255 (5.12%)

Kaye Maguire: 3049 (6.93%)

Leigh-Anne Ryan: 1858 (4.22%)

Glen Shipway: 2540 (5.77%) 

Rohan May: 1724 (3.92%)

Sam Condon: 2192 (4.98%)

Greg Olm: 2657 (6.04%)

UPDATE: 3.30pm March 29

The second round of votes are in, with just over 17 per cent now accounted for, see who has the biggest edge heading into the afternoon.

Mayoral candidates:

Paul McVeigh: 6828 (73.51%)

Glenn Strandquist: 2460 (26.49%)

Councillor candidates:

Andrew Smith: 2434 (8.01%)

Peter Saxelby: 2468 (8.12%)

Megan James: 2115 (6.96%)

Ian Rasmussen: 2366 (7.78%)

Donna Ashurst: 1878 (6.18%)

Carolyn Tillman: 2348 (7.72%)

George Moore: 2039 (6.71%)

Kylie Bourne: 2380 (7.83%)

Mark Murphy: 1134 (3.73%)

Celeste Nelson: 1517 (4.99%)

Kaye Maguire: 2117 (6.96%)

Leigh-Anne Ryan: 1286 (4.23%)

Glen Shipway: 1755 (5.77%) 

Rohan May: 1191 (3.92%)

Sam Condon: 1517 (4.99%)

Greg Olm: 1855 (6.10%)

 

These results are from 10.30pm March 28

THE first round of the votes for the Western Downs Regional Council mayor are in.

It's still early days for the councillor race with currently just over five per cent of votes being counted. 

See who is primed to lead this region for the next four years.

Mayoral candidates:

Paul McVeigh: 6828 (73.51%)

Glenn Strandquist: 2460 (26.49%)

Councillor candidates:

Andrew Smith: 756 (7.88%)

Peter Saxelby: 765 (7.97%)

Megan James: 685 (7.14%)

Ian Rasmussen: 726 (7.56%)

Donna Ashurst: 594 (6.19%)

Carolyn Tillman: 736 (7.67%)

George Moore: 639 (6.66%)

Kylie Bourne: 764 (7.96%)

Mark Murphy: 352 (3.67%)

Celeste Nelson: 488 (5.08%)

Kaye Maguire: 684  (7.12%)

Leigh-Anne Ryan: 409 (4.26%)

Glen Shipway: 554 (5.77%) 

Rohan May: 385 (4.01%)

Sam Condon: 484 (5.04%)

Greg Olm: 579 (6.03%)

 

Be sure to check back as more votes are counted.

Originally posted as 'LIVE: First results for Western Downs election race'

