LIVE: Restrictions to ease as no new cases recorded

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has confirmed there have been no new COVID-19 cases overnight, meaning a key milestone that will lead to the easing of restrictions in the southeast has been reached.

The state has gone 13 days without a recorded community transmission and if it reaches the 14-day milestone today it could mean restrictions on the number of people able to gather in public or at households increases from 10 to 30.

Meanwhile, a coronavirus vaccine could be available six months earlier after a groundbreaking study proposed by a Brisbane public health student was approved.

Sophie Rose, a Brisbane Girls Grammar graduate, was behind a campaign to have volunteers deliberately infected with coronavirus to fast-track the testing of vaccines.

Now the British government has given it the green light.

Originally published as LIVE: Restrictions milestone looms as new cases to be revealed