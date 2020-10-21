LIVE: Premier announces details of ‘2nd Bruce Hwy’

10.50am

Transport Minister Mark Bailey has provided information about how the ambitious 'second Bruce Highway' will be funded.

"We proposed there should be a billion dollars going into it, with the usual 80/20 criteria," he said.

"We do other projects on a similar basis.

"It's part of a wholistic Bruce Highway plan."

He said the Queensland Trucking Association and RACQ have advocated strongly for the project.

When Mr Bailey was asked why the project was called the 'second Bruce Highway', he said it's because it connects to other major highways, like the existing Bruce does.

"Because the freight industry wants it," he said.

"We reckon the wear and tear of the Bruce Highway will drop five per cent."

He said funding will come from the Bruce Highway allocation, which was used to build new routes like Mackay Ring Road and the Gympie Bypass.

10.37pm

Transport Minister Mark Bailey has offered more information on the 'second Bruce Highway'.

"The second Bruce is a really smart use of resources and policy," he said.

"Up to 50 per cent of the long-haul heavy freight moving off the Bruce onto the inland route.

"It takes the wear and tear off the Bruce, it takes big trucks off the Bruce, and it's also a really smart use of resources."

Mr Bailey said the second Bruce Highway project will lead to stronger bridges, wider pavements and other upgrades to the Gregory and Carnarvon Highway route.

He said there was more jobs on the table with the project.

10.28pm

Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk has just announced her plans to build a new Bruce Highway from Charters Towers to Mungindi.

"Today we're announcing our plans for the second Bruce," she said.

"Because so many people have been travelling up and down the Bruce Highway."

She has announced that Labor will spend $200 million on the ambitious project.

Ms Palasczcuk said it will lead to "jobs, jobs and more jobs."

She has also announced $100 for double-laning the Gladstone to Rockhampton stretch of the existing Bruce Highway and flood mitigation north towards Proserpine.

She is handing over to Transport Minister Mark Bailey.

10.21am

Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk has started speaking at the press conference held at Horseshoe Bend in the Burdekin Shire.

"I always love talking about the Bruce," she said.

She is joined by treasurer Cameron Dick.

10am

AFTER a major announcement for a new highway that could change Southwest Queensland forever, Queensland Labor is providing more information at a press conference in the Burdekin Shire.

Stay tuned as we deliver live updates of the announcement.