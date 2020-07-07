Menu
Karen Gilliland's funeral is being livestreamed.
LIVE: Karen Gilliland’s funeral livestreamed to public

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
7th Jul 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:43 AM

FRIENDS and family are gathering at Rockhampton's St Joseph's Cathedral to honour the life of beloved mother, friend and family member Karen Gilliland.

The funeral will begin at 10.30 and is being livestreamed here.

Photos from outside Karen Gilliland's funeral at St Joseph's Cathedral on Tuesday, July 7.
Karen Gilliland, nee Cranston, age 42, was allegedly killed on Tuesday June 23, 2020.

It has been requested instead of flowers, to donate to Karen's children at their GoFundMe page.

Karen will be buried at the Memorial Gardens next to her son, Thomas, who died in hospital three weeks after birth.

Karen Gilliland will be honoured today at an intimate funeral.
A wake will be held at the Bluebird United Sports Club, Norman Gardens afterwards.

Karen has been remembered as a much loved and adored mother of Thomas (dec), Saul, Lara, and Jade.

She was a loving daughter of Geoff and Cheryl and much loved sister of Bryan.

Sadly missed by work colleagues and many, many friends.

