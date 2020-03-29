Menu
Queensland state election day polling booth at the Mountain Creek High School.Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
LIVE: First results for Western Downs election race

Zoe Bell
Emily Jarvis
,
29th Mar 2020 9:13 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM
THE first 42 per cent of the votes for the Western Downs Regional Council mayor are in.

It's still early days for the councillor race with currently just over five per cent of votes being counted. 

See who is primed to lead this region for the next four years.

 

These results are from 10.30pm March 28

Mayoral candidates:

Paul McVeigh: 6828 (73.51%)

Glenn Strandquist: 2460 (26.49%)

 

Councillor candidates:

Andrew Smith: 756 (7.88%)

Peter Saxelby: 765 (7.97%)

Megan James: 685 (7.14%)

Ian Rasmussen: 726 (7.56%)

Donna Ashurst: 594 (6.19%)

Carolyn Tillman: 736 (7.67%)

George Moore: 639 (6.66%)

Kylie Bourne: 764 (7.96%)

Mark Murphy: 352 (3.67%)

Celeste Nelson: 488 (5.08%)

Kaye Maguire: 684  (7.12%)

Leigh-Anne Ryan: 409 (4.26%)

Glen Shipway: 554 (5.77%) 

Rohan May: 385 (4.01%)

Sam Condon: 484 (5.04%)

Greg Olm: 579 (6.03%)

 

Be sure to check back as more votes are counted.

