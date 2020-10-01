Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Girls U12 semi final GC Breakers v RedCity Roar

by Brayden Heslehurst
1st Oct 2020 7:27 AM | Updated: 7:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

After three days of fierce competition, it all comes down to this.

Championship glory will be on the line today as teams compete in the Basketball Queensland State Under-12 Championships grand finals at the Townsville Basketball Centre.

The final day will start with GC Breakers taking on RedCity Roar in the Girls Division 2 semi-final and a Boys Division 1 crossover between the Sunshine Coast Phoenix and SWM Pirates Gold, before both bronze medal playoffs with clubs looking to take home a medal after falling short in yesterday's grand final qualifiers.

Later in the afternoon it'll be time for the main event as the Townsville Flames take on Mackay in the Girls Division 1 grand final followed by the Boys Division 1 championship game between the Gold Coast Waves and Rockhampton Rockets to conclude the tournament.

 

DAY FOUR SCHEDULE

8am: Girls Division 2 Semi-Final - GC Breakers v RedCity Roar

9.20am: Boys Division 1 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v SWM Pirates Gold

10.40am: Girls Division 1 - SD Spartans v GC Waves

12pm: Boys Division 1 - Bronze Medal - SD Spartans v Brisbane Capitals Gold

1.30pm: Girls Division 1 Grand Final - Townsville Flames v Mackay Meteorettes

3pm: Boys Division 1 Grand Final - GC Waves v Rockhampton Rockets

Originally published as LIVE: Final day of Basketball Qld u12 State Championships

More Stories

basketball livestream queensland state championships sport u12

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Policeman shot in line duty tells his story in Dalby

        Premium Content Policeman shot in line duty tells his story in Dalby

        Council News A QUEENSLAND police senior sergeant who survived being shot in the face and shoulder will be coming to the Western Downs to tell his gutsy story about resilience.

        BREAKING: Injuries after fall from Western Downs workplace

        Premium Content BREAKING: Injuries after fall from Western Downs workplace

        News A PATIENT is being hospitalised after a workplace fall on the Western Downs. MORE...

        Drought remains core issue for regional Queensland

        Premium Content Drought remains core issue for regional Queensland

        News LETTER TO THE EDITOR: With over two thirds of Queensland drought declared, the...

        Lives of fallen officers honoured in Western Downs service

        Premium Content Lives of fallen officers honoured in Western Downs service

        News ‘IT’S to honour those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice’: Western Downs police...