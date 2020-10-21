Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

LIVE DEBATE: Trad v MacMahon in battle for South Brisbane

by Danielle O’Neal
21st Oct 2020 11:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Election candidates in the state's most watched seat will go head-to-head today in a must-watch debate.

Labor's Jackie Trad, Greens candidate Amy MacMahon and LNP hopeful Clem Grehan will take part in the Sky News/Courier-Mail debate for the seat of South Brisbane from noon.

It will be broadcast live here on couriermail.com.au and Sky News.

The debate comes after Ms McMahon on Friday said she's on track to dethrone former deputy Premier Ms Trad, as the crucial seat hangs in the balance.

Earlier that day Ms Trad said she still has a 'fighting chance' in a press conference, before walking away from the exclusive interview with Sky News.

South Brisbane candidates Amy MacMahon (Greens), Jackie Trad (Labor) and Clem Grehan (LNP) will go head to head in a debate to be livestreamed here from noon.
South Brisbane candidates Amy MacMahon (Greens), Jackie Trad (Labor) and Clem Grehan (LNP) will go head to head in a debate to be livestreamed here from noon.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks jackie trad queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The LNP’s plan for the Warrego Hwy if they win

        Premium Content The LNP’s plan for the Warrego Hwy if they win

        News THE LNP is promising to double-lane the entire Bruce Highway, here’s what they have planned for the Warrego Hwy. DETAILS:

        Areas of Western Downs set for 80ml drenching

        Premium Content Areas of Western Downs set for 80ml drenching

        News THE Western Downs is set to be in the eye of a severe weather system which is...

        Big night lands Tara driver in court

        Premium Content Big night lands Tara driver in court

        News A MITCHELL man driving through Tara after a big night landed himself in court.

        Drug dealer caught driving on meth in Miles

        Premium Content Drug dealer caught driving on meth in Miles

        News A WOMAN on probation for supplying drugs faced Chinchilla court for driving on...