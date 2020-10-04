Menu
LIVE: Girls U14 Townsville Lightning v SD Trojans White

by Brayden Heslehurst
4th Oct 2020 8:41 AM
It's where dreams can be ruined or made as teams vie for a spot on day three of the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships in Mackay.

With the pool stages over, teams will face do-or-die match-ups at McDonald's Mackay Stadium with this website streaming every game on court four during the tournament.

Day three of competition will tip-off with a crossover before the Division 2 semi-finals are played followed by the Division 1 grand final qualifiers to decide who will feature in the showcase game on the final day.

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

9.30am: Girls Division 2 crossover - Townsville Lightning v Southern Districts Trojans White

11am: Girls Division 2 - Semi-Final - Northside Wizards 1 v Cairns Corals

12.30pm: Girls Division 2 - Semi-Final - Sunshine Coast Rip v Gold Coast Breakers

2pm: Girls Division 1 - Semi-Final - Ipswich Force v Cairns Dolphins

3.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Semi-Final - Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteorettes

5pm: Girls Division 1 crossover - SC Phoenix v Brisbane Capitals Gold

