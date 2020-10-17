LIVE: Day 3 of Basketball Qld CBSQ Junior tournament
Championship aspirations could be made or ruined today as teams compete for a spot in tomorrow's final on day three of the Basketball Queensland CBSQ Junior tournament.
With the pool stages over, we are now at the business end of the competition with some epic match-ups headlining the quarters and semi-finals at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre today.
There have been some impressive performances from some of the state's best young basketball talent over the first two days of competition but now is where legends are made as teams try and earn a place in tomorrow afternoon's championship game.
DAY 3 SCHEDULE
8am: Girls Div 1 - Capalaba State College v Marsden SHS
9.20am: Boys Div 1 Quarterfinal - Dakabin SHS v Southport SHS
10.40am: Boys Div 1 Quarterfinal - Villanova College v Hillcrest Christian College
12pm: Boys Div 1 Quarterfinal - Brisbane SHS v Chisholm Catholic College
1.20pm: Girls Div 1 Semi-Final - Moreton Bay College v St James College
2pm: Girls Div 1 Semi-Final - Kings Christian College v Southport SHS
4pm: Boys Div 1 Semi-Final
5.20pm: Boys Div 1 - Semi-Final
6.40pm: Boys Div 1 Crossover
