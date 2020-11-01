Menu
Annastacia Palaszczuk after her election victory.
Politics

LIVE BLOG: LNP seats on knife's edge as counting resumes

by Domanii Cameron Antonia O'Flaherty Darren Cartwright
1st Nov 2020 11:54 AM

All eyes are on the undecided seats as counting in the Queensland state election resumes.

While the result is already clear, with Labor to be reinstated for a third straight term, several LNP seats remain on a knife's edge this morning.

The LNP's Michael Hart remains ahead in Burleigh, leading 51.3 per cent to 48.7 per cent to Labor.

But he's suffered a 3.6 per cent swing away from him.

Currumbin, held by the LNP's Laura Gerber, also hasn't been called, with the party ahead of Labor by just one per cent, having sustained a 2.8 per cent swing against them. 

And Labor has recorded a mammoth 12 per cent swing towards them in Hervey Bay, which has been held by the LNP since 2009.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claimed victory on Saturday night after easily surpassing the 47 seats required to form government.

Ms Palaszczuk's red army declared victory in 50 seats on Saturday night, with about two-thirds of the primary votes counted.

 

The LNP seats on a knife's edge

Several LNP seats remain on a knife's edge this morning, with the ECQ resuming counting this morning.

The LNP's Michael Hart remains ahead in Burleigh, leading 51.3 per cent to 48.7 per cent to Labor.

But he's suffered a 3.6 per cent swing away from him.

Currumbin, held by the LNP's Laura Gerber, also hasn't been called, with the party ahead of Labor by just one per cent, having sustained a 2.8 per cent swing against them.

And Labor has recorded a mammoth 12 per cent swing towards them in Hervey Bay, which has been held by the LNP since 2009.

 

Nicklin count

In the seat of Nicklin, Labor has recorded a 5.5 per cent swing towards them, with Robert Skelton leading on 50.2 per cent, ahead of the LNP's Marty Hunt on 49.8 per cent. 

