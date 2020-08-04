Littleproud delivers a hit back at Australia Post claims

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

MARANOA MP and deputy Nationals leader David Littleproud has delivered a hit back at Australia Post’s “corporate spin” and targeted the postal services price hikes for rural customers.

Mr Littleproud said Australia Post provided him with details that parcel delivery prices will increase by 13.49 per cent in the regions, with a 32 per cent reduction in metropolitan areas.

Australia Post said, “Australia Post is not increasing prices for regional and rural customers,” and Mr Littleproud’s claims were based off of the experience of a single customer.

But the Federal member for Maranoa wasn’t taking Australia Post’s response lightly.

“It seems like a lot of corporate spin to me,” Mr Littleproud said.

“There was a lot of running around and running for cover by Australia Post.”

Mr Littleproud has called on Australia Post to ‘come out and tell us exactly what their position is.’

“I understand that inflation will always mean that the cost of Australia Post’s services will increase,” he said.

“It should be spread across all of the country, not set against one part of the country or another.

“We’re in the middle of COVID and trying to keep business open who’s trying to get some stock in and trying to use Australia Post.”

Australia Post said in correspondence to Mr Littleproud that comparison example rates between metro and rural areas cannot be provided as they vary between areas.

“The costs to serve are regrettably higher for remote areas compared to metro areas, with the key driver of incremental costs being the lower density of parcel deliveries and pick-ups in remote areas,” Australia Post said to Mr Littleproud.