Little Western Downs inventors’ chance to win big

BRIGHT minds of the Maranoa and Western Downs have the opportunity to win $10,000, as part of Origin Energy’s Little Big Idea competition.

Origin’s Little Big Idea competition encourages Aussie kids in grades three to eight to explore their creative potential to solve real-world problems, with a focus on assisting the community, improving people’s health and wellbeing, and creating a more sustainable future.

Budding young inventors will have to act quick as the competition cut off is fast approaching, Friday, September 18.

Little Big Idea judges, Dr Jordan Nguyen, Macinley Butson and Origin’s head of Future Energy, Anthony Lucas will soon work their way through the entries to uncover the competition’s top ideas, and they are encouraging students across the Western Downs and Maranoa regions to enter before the closing date.

Judge and 2018 NSW Young Australian of the Year, Macinley Butson said, “we’re still on the lookout for those brilliant and innovative ideas that really demonstrate creative thinking and practicality.”

Leading biomedical engineer and judge Dr Jordan Nguyen said, “we want young students to identify a problem that inspires them and come up with a solution.”

“Origin’s Little Big Idea competition is a great platform for the changemakers of tomorrow to share their ideas – big and small.”

Since launching in 2014, the competition has received more than 8,000 entries, has recognised more than 70 finalists, and awarded 18 national winners - providing more than $230,000 in prizes.

Origin CEO Frank Calabria said, “we love hosting Origin’s Little Big Idea competition every year and we are incredibly proud of the role it plays in encouraging young Australians to get creative and come up with bright ideas to help solve real-world problems.”

The top 12 finalists will receive $1,000 and one-on-one mentoring designed by Engineers Without Borders Australia.

Three national winners will receive $10,000 towards their education or further developing their idea.

New this year is a dedicated competition hub for students, parents and teachers providing inspiration and tips on developing a winning submission.

To enter the competition and for further information, visit www.littlebigidea.com.au. Students need to describe their idea in 200 words or less and they can include an illustration or short video to support their submission. The competition is open until Friday 18 September 2020.