Little girls with big hearts helping our heroes

SEW GREAT: Olivia and Jayde are using their talents to make scrunchies, with all proceeds going towards the firies.

AS THE unprecedented bush fires continues to ravage our country, closer to home the generosity of the bush is well and truly alive.

Larissa Finlay and her daughters Olivia, 8 and Jayde, 5 decided to act after discovering the vast expenses involved with those putting their lives on the line to heroically battle the blazes.

The trio are making wildlife printed scrunchies, with 100 per cent of the profits being donated to bushfire aid.

“My daughter, Olivia makes some of her own clothes and scrunchies. We were going to make pouches for wildlife but apparently there’s enough being made so Olivia said she would sell her scrunchies to give the money to the koalas,” Ms Finlay said.

“We have been reading about the firies that have been needing new gear (masks, boots, coveralls etc) and we looked at the cost of some of the items and it shocked us all.”

“Both the girls sew scrunchies for fun and for school so we ordered some fabric that had koalas and firies on it so that it would encourage people to help us.”

Ms Finlay said seeing her daughters so eager to help the heroes defending our country has been truly heartwarming.

“They have such big hearts and amaze me how thoughtful they are, they’re such good girls,” she said.

The trio have been blown away by the support of the community saying they have received over 100 orders within days of posting on the Roma Swap, Sell and Buy page.

“Both the girls are amazed at how ‘we don’t even know them and they are ordering from us,’” Ms Finlay said.

If you are interested in purchasing a scrunchie, please contact Larissa on Facebook.