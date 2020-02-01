Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lifeflight crews airlifted the young girl to Queensland Children's Hospital. Picture: supplied.
Lifeflight crews airlifted the young girl to Queensland Children's Hospital. Picture: supplied.
News

Little girl burned after fall into scorching hole

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
1st Feb 2020 6:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LITTLE girl has been hospitalised after falling into a scorching hole left behind when a tree stump was burned.

A permitted fire was ignited to burn out a large stump from a Crows Nest property, north of Toowoomba.

The child fell into the hole about 11am on Saturday, after the fire had been extinguished.

It is believed the ground was still searing hot.

The young girl was hospitalised with burns to her legs and arms. Picture: supplied.
The young girl was hospitalised with burns to her legs and arms. Picture: supplied.

The child suffered burns to her hands, feet, arms and legs and was treated on scene by paramedics and LifeFlight crew members.

She was flown to Queensland Children's Hospital this morning, where she remains in a stable condition.

A young girl was flown to hospital with burns to her arms and legs. Picture: supplied.
A young girl was flown to hospital with burns to her arms and legs. Picture: supplied.

More Stories

Show More
children editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        premium_icon TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        News Special operation Butza tracks down second person behind $120,000 drug trafficking scheme in the South Burnett.

        Party gets out of control after too many drinks

        premium_icon Party gets out of control after too many drinks

        News Anthony James Mills allegedly threatened to bash fellow drinker.

        Mum caught driving on methamphetamine four times

        premium_icon Mum caught driving on methamphetamine four times

        News Kristie Jade Batson cries while facing drug charges in court.

        Cunnamulla man found after search and rescue mission

        Cunnamulla man found after search and rescue mission

        Breaking A search and rescue operation is underway