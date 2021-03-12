LIST: Wild women behaving badly in Gympie region

From stealing Bunnings items to smashing a police station door, these 10 Gympie women fronted court recently for their behaviour.

Over the last few months, Gympie Magistrates Court has dealt with a range of women and men breaking the law.

From crashing into power poles while disqualified to smashing up hotel room, here are 10 of Gympie's female criminals who have felt the long arm of the law in recent months.

1. Mum who smashed in police station door was screaming at cops

A 43-year-old Gympie mum pleaded guilty to smashing the Channon Street police station door and screaming at officers.

Jenny Sarah Rennert was trying to enter the Gympie police station in Channon Street when she discovered the sliding doors were locked.

Jenny Sarah Rennert.

The Gympie court heard Rennert kicked the lower panel of the glass door with her right foot, causing it to smash.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the court the officers on duty at the station saw the incident via CCTV cameras and came out to the front.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined Rennert $500 and a conviction was recorded.

2. Wallet gone in a flash in Transport Department crime

When a 24-year-old Maryborough woman saw a phone wallet lying on a seat at the Gympie Department of Transport, she "held on to it for a few days" before handing it in to the police station with $140 missing.

The victim who owned the phone wallet told the Gympie court it had been left unattended for two minutes on October 21, before he returned to find it gone.

Tiffany Lea Bartlett.

Solicitor Blank told the court Bartlett's intention was to hand the wallet in to police and "doesn't recall" taking any money out.

Bartlett pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and also failing to appear in court, saying she had gastro and didn't want to infect others.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined her $600 for the two offences and she was ordered to pay $140 in compensation to the victim.

Convictions against Bartlett were recorded.

3. Unlicensed driver hit power pole so hard it snapped

A woman who broke her foot in a car crash was punished for failing to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court the day she got out of hospital.

It was one of two car crashes last year that landed Sarah Lucy Tanna in trouble - the second was just weeks later on September 14, when she crashed her Ute so hard into a power pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek it snapped the pole from its base.

Sarah Lucy Tanna, pictured, was found guilty of failing to show up to court, despite saying she was bedridden at the time.

She was driving without a licence at the time and was taken to hospital again, the Gympie court heard.

The 33-year old mother pleaded guilty to the charge when she faced Gympie Magistrates Court, where she was disqualified from driving for one month and fined a total of $1000 for three offences.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted her guilty plea and fined her $300 for the offence.

4. Mum of three caught swapping number plates after car crash

A stay-at-home mother-of-three, with another child on the way, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Gympie late last year before swapping the number plates of the car she was a passenger in.

After 1:10am on November 20, 2020, Maddison Paige Brown, 24, was seen changing the number plates of the car before walking off into a nearby property when police arrived, the Gympie court heard.

Maddison Paige Brown.

Police caught up with Brown, who originally claimed she wasn't involved in the crash and was walking home when she came upon it, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Michael Phillips said the police officers turned their backs for a second and Brown took off.

"Police located the defendant in a neighbouring street, the defendant was detained and searched," Sergeant Phillips said.

"She was holding a black duffel bag ... inside the bag was a flip knife."

Brown pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing a knife and changing the number plates.

She was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.

5. Addict mum stole from Bunnings, crashed car while over limit

A 35-year-old Gympie mum was placed on probation after she stole Bunnings items worth more than $200 and drove over the limit, while on her P-Plates.

Mother of four, Tegan Maree Plover, was caught stealing six different items totalling $222.90 at Bunnings in Underwood on October 21, 2020.

Tegan Maree Plover.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said Plover put the items in her handbag before leaving without paying.

Among the items was a $99.98 drill set, a lock cutting kit valued at $29.98 and an engraving kit worth $29.98.

Plover pleaded guilty to the stealing offence in Gympie Magistrates Court and also entered a plea of guilty for driving over the alcohol limit and failing to appear in court.

Plover was placed on probation for 12 months for the three offences. Convictions were recorded.

6. Drunk aged care worker smashed up hotel room

After downing a few too many margaritas at the casino for her 30th birthday, a Gympie mum became jealous of another woman who was "making moves" on her partner and took out her anger back at their hotel.

Alix Carrington-King, 30, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to wilfully damaging a television, side table, bed head and lamp at Freshwater Point Resort at Broadbeach Waters.

Alix Carrington-King.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Carrington-King had been drinking beers all day on January 6, 2021, before heading to the casino with her partner, where she continued to drink.

"The incident occurred in the casino where she says that another woman was trying to make moves on her partner," Mr Anderson told the court.

"My client started to respond to that; she had had a number of margaritas, she doesn't recall but they were told due to their behaviour to leave the casino."

Once the couple had returned to the hotel, Carrington-King broke a lamp, ripped the bed head from the wall, damaged the side table, damaged the outdoor dining table, dented the fridge, damaged the television, made a gouge in the dining room floor and caused a hole in the wall near the entry door.

Magistrate Callaghan fined Carrington-King $800 and referred the $3433 in compensation to SPER.

No conviction was recorded.

7. Druggie mum supplied drugs, stole car and money

A 24-year-old Gympie mother with a history of drug-related crimes, racked up a total of 28 charges including 12 counts of supplying drugs and 16 other charges, including stealing petrol and possessing syringes.

Tamika Geiger appeared by video in Gympie District Court while remanded in custody and pleaded guilty to all charges.

Tamika Geiger.

In late 2019 and early 2020, Geiger unlawfully used a motor vehicle, drove off with petrol five times, stole money, failed to stop for police, drove without a licence having never held one, failed to dispose of two syringes and possessed a pipe.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic told the Gympie District Court messages found on her phone revealed 12 occasions where Geiger offered to supply codeine prescription medication methamphetamine," Ms Nikolic said.

Having already been in custody for six months, Judge Cash ordered Geiger be released on probation for two years, once her outstanding matter was dealt with in the Magistrates Court.

8. Demerit points land mum in hot water after picking kids up

After making the decision to pick her kids up from school, a Gympie stay-at-home mother faced six months without her licence.

Danni-Elle Rae Curran, 30, said there was no one else to collect the kids and it was raining so she decided to get behind the wheel on August 27.

Danni-Elle Rae Curran.

Police were patrolling at 3:30pm when they observed Curran's Holden Captiva and pulled her over for questioning.

She said she was unaware of the suspension but had racked up 12 demerit points.

Following the suspended drive, Curran failed to appear in court on December 17 and January 21, while also failing to provide identification on January 24.

She pleaded guilty to all four charges, was fined $800 in total and banned from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.

7. Calculated: How a Gympie mum swindled her boss out of $136k

Gail Maree Gear had been with Gympie's Wood Industries Pty Ltd for only three weeks when she first swindled them out of their first lot of money.

It was the start of a staggering 16-month run of "calculated" fraudulent activity in which the then-53-year-old Jones Hill woman stole more than $136,000 from the company, which runs DynaTimber.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi said Gear used her position in charge of the company's payroll to swipe the cash by way of 47 fraudulent transactions from September 2013 to February 2015.

"All of these payments … were made into a number of accounts in the name of her and her husband,," Ms Soldi said.

Mr Cash sentenced Gear to four-and-a-half years jail; it will be suspended after she has served 15 months, with the balance suspended for another four-and-a-half years.

Drunk Gympie teacher fled after crashing car in embankment

A school teacher who crashed her car down an embankment and then fled the scene was found to be driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit.

Police were called to a single car crash at The Dawn, where it was reported the driver of a Subaru had driven off the road into an embankment, and appeared to be intoxicated.

The driver, 51-year-old Rebecca Sarah Creighton, left the scene and was found at home by police who traced the car's registration to her.

Creighton pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence after returning a blood alcohol concentration of 0.157.

Due to be convicted of a previous driving offence, Creighton was disqualified from driving or holding a licence for the mandatory period of one year, and fined $1000.

