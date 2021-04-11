Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
INFRASTRUCTURE: List of Western Downs rest stops set for upgrade. Pic: Valeriu Campan
INFRASTRUCTURE: List of Western Downs rest stops set for upgrade. Pic: Valeriu Campan
News

List of Western Downs rest stops set for upgrade

Peta McEachern
11th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rest areas across the Western Downs and Darling Downs regions are set to be upgraded to encourage motorists to stop, revive and survive.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads, southern Queensland regional director, Kym Murphy said TMR will start work to improve eighteen motorist and heavy vehicle rest areas.

“Rest areas are important to encourage motorists to stop and take a break, which helps reduce driver fatigue and the risk of crashes on our roads,” Ms Murphy said.

“We will be upgrading facilities such as toilets, shelters, picnic areas, parking, and pedestrian pathways, to improve amenity and accessibility for all travellers.

“The program is scheduled to upgrade 18 rest areas across the Darling Downs by the end of June 2021.”

The impacts from the rest area upgrades will be varied between sites - some rest areas will be closed during construction, however most sites will remain open with temporary facilities provided.

Digital message boards will alert approaching road users of the status of rest areas during construction.

“The safety of motorists and road workers is the department’s top priority and motorists are asked to drive to the traffic conditions and obey all signage, traffic signals and instructions from traffic controllers,” Ms Murphy said.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding during the delivery of these important works and apologise for any inconvenience they may cause.”

The project is jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments on an 80/20 basis.

For more information about the rest areas being upgraded contact the Department of Transport and Main Roads on (07) 4639 0777.

Here’s the list of sites being upgraded:

· Richard Best Memorial Park at Warra, Warrego Highway

· Monte Cristo at Condamine, Leichhardt Highway

· Moonie Arts and Craft Centre Information Centre, Leichhardt Highway

· Brigalow Creek north of Goondiwindi, Leichhardt Highway

· Mary Park rest area at Tregony, Cunningham Highway

· Gladfield Driver Reviver rest area, Cunningham Highway

· Cunningham rest areas at Thane (2 facilities), Cunningham Highway

· The Glen rest area, New England Highway

· Lions Park at Stanthorpe, Stanthorpe Connection Road

· Federation Park at Ravensbourne, Esk-Hampton Road

· Biddeston township facilities, Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road

· Munda Reserve at Woomera (2 facilities), Cunningham Highway

· Millmerran rest area, Gore Highway

Wyaga Road intersection rest area at Wyaga, Gore Highway

· Wyaga Creek rest area at Kilbronae, Gore Highway

· Gatton Bypass truck stop, Warrego Highway

darling downs department of transport and main roads queensland road safety rest stop upgrade stop revive survive western downs community

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sawed-off weapon and bong lands Western Downs man in court

        Premium Content Sawed-off weapon and bong lands Western Downs man in court

        Crime A young man up for drug and weapon charges, shocked a Western Downs courtroom when he asked for a tougher sentence. Full report:

        Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Premium Content Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Property Here’s where you can still get a house for less than $500,000

        Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        Premium Content Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        News Scott Morrison speaks to the Queen on Prince Philip's passing

        Blue-eyed surfer becomes dad-of-50 in sperm bank glitch

        Premium Content Blue-eyed surfer becomes dad-of-50 in sperm bank glitch

        News There are now fears he could have fathered dozens more