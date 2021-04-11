List of Western Downs rest stops set for upgrade

Rest areas across the Western Downs and Darling Downs regions are set to be upgraded to encourage motorists to stop, revive and survive.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads, southern Queensland regional director, Kym Murphy said TMR will start work to improve eighteen motorist and heavy vehicle rest areas.

“Rest areas are important to encourage motorists to stop and take a break, which helps reduce driver fatigue and the risk of crashes on our roads,” Ms Murphy said.

“We will be upgrading facilities such as toilets, shelters, picnic areas, parking, and pedestrian pathways, to improve amenity and accessibility for all travellers.

“The program is scheduled to upgrade 18 rest areas across the Darling Downs by the end of June 2021.”

The impacts from the rest area upgrades will be varied between sites - some rest areas will be closed during construction, however most sites will remain open with temporary facilities provided.

Digital message boards will alert approaching road users of the status of rest areas during construction.

“The safety of motorists and road workers is the department’s top priority and motorists are asked to drive to the traffic conditions and obey all signage, traffic signals and instructions from traffic controllers,” Ms Murphy said.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding during the delivery of these important works and apologise for any inconvenience they may cause.”

The project is jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments on an 80/20 basis.

For more information about the rest areas being upgraded contact the Department of Transport and Main Roads on (07) 4639 0777.

Here’s the list of sites being upgraded:

· Richard Best Memorial Park at Warra, Warrego Highway

· Monte Cristo at Condamine, Leichhardt Highway

· Moonie Arts and Craft Centre Information Centre, Leichhardt Highway

· Brigalow Creek north of Goondiwindi, Leichhardt Highway

· Mary Park rest area at Tregony, Cunningham Highway

· Gladfield Driver Reviver rest area, Cunningham Highway

· Cunningham rest areas at Thane (2 facilities), Cunningham Highway

· The Glen rest area, New England Highway

· Lions Park at Stanthorpe, Stanthorpe Connection Road

· Federation Park at Ravensbourne, Esk-Hampton Road

· Biddeston township facilities, Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road

· Munda Reserve at Woomera (2 facilities), Cunningham Highway

· Millmerran rest area, Gore Highway

Wyaga Road intersection rest area at Wyaga, Gore Highway

· Wyaga Creek rest area at Kilbronae, Gore Highway

· Gatton Bypass truck stop, Warrego Highway