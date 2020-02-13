List of Chinchilla roads affected by flooding

CLOSED: Remember if it’s flooded forget it. Pic: Supplied.

CHINCHILLA is still on flood watch as the water levels at Charleys Creek and the Weir continue to rise.

The Bureau of Meteorology still has a moderate flood warning in place for Charleys Creek.

Moderate to major flood levels were recorded upstream of Chinchilla at Beruna and Burncluith Bridge this morning, Thursday February 13.

Charleys Creek is currently siting at a the minor flood level of 4.07 metres.

Creek levels at Chinchilla are expected to exceed the moderate flood level of 5.00m overnight and into Friday, February 14.

The Warrego Highway Bridge may also see a rise of up to 5.2 metres tomorrow.

The Western Downs Regional Council in co-ordination with the Department of Transport and Mainroads has realesed the following information regarding flooded roadways in Chinchilla.

Here is a list of Chinchilla roads that are currently closed or inundated with water:

•Avenue Rd - south of Chinchilla Wambo Creek - water over Road

•Banana Bridge Road - south of Brigalow Chainage - Condamine River Bridge - water over road

•Burncluith Rd - At Charlie's Creek - Burncluith Bridge - 800mm over the bridge

•Burnt Bridge Road - 500mm of water over bridge at 2.15pm

•Chinchilla - Kogan Road - water over road

•CLOSED Clark's Road - Chinchilla Town - 2m+ over crossing

•Engine Road - west of Chinchilla- water over road

•Greenswamp Road - west of Chinchilla - Greenswamp Bridge (Charleys Creek) 500mm over the bridge

•Monmouth Road - 1m over the bridge

•Montrose Road- Wambo Creek - caution water over road

•CLOSED Pelican Back Road - east of Chinchilla - 1.5m over floodway

•CLOSED Red Hill Road - 2m+ over floodway

•Auburn Rd - Rocky Cr - caution 200mm water through floodway

•Canaga Creek Road - floodways - water over road

•Chinchilla Wondai Rd - Canaga Cr - water over road

•Chinchilla Wondai Rd - Darr Creek - water over road

•Chinchilla Tara Rd - George Gray Bridge - caution water over road

•Chinchilla Tara Rd- caution 300mm water reported through floodway's

•CLOSED Between Brigalow-Canaga and Jandowae-Connection Rd - water over road

•Dalby Kogan Road - Braemar Cr - water over road

•Tara Kogan Road - Kogan Cr - water over road.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

