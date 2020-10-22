Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley’s touching tribute to son

by Bianca Mastroianni
22nd Oct 2020 6:55 PM

 

Lisa Marie Presley has posted a touching tribute to her late son Benjamin Keough - the grandson of Elvis Presley - on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Posting a photo from one of Benjamin's past birthdays, sitting in front of a cake wearing a party hat, Lisa addressed him as her "Beautiful, beautiful angel."

Lisa Marie wrote a touching tribute to her late son on his birthday.
Lisa Marie wrote a touching tribute to her late son on his birthday.


"I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you," she wrote.

"The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.

I will never be the same.

"Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that.

"Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world."

Benjamin's sister Riley also posted a series of photos dedicated to her brother.

Riley and Ben were close siblings.
Riley and Ben were close siblings.


Uploading photos from her wedding, Riley wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful angel," in a post celebrating Benjamin's life just over three months after his tragic death by suicide.

The siblings were cuddling in the photos taken at Riley's wedding to Ben Smith-Petersen five years ago.

Ben's sister Riley dedicated posts to her brother.
Ben's sister Riley dedicated posts to her brother.


Benjamin Keough died in July in his family's home in Calabasas, California.

Shortly after his death, reports claimed that Benjamin struggled with being a Presley.

Musician Brandon Howard told People magazine that his struggles with coming from a famous musical lineage "absolutely" contributed to his death.

"That kind of pressure is definitely a part of what happened," Howard said of his friend.

He continued, "It's a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image. It's a lot of pressure. It's almost like you're pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor.

"It was good for him to go around the world and discover himself and have his own friends. You never know what triggers it. You never know … It's so random."

Howard also revealed his friend dealt with depression.

"Sometimes he struggled with depression, which is a serious thing with (the current pandemic) and everything happening right now and everybody being locked in the house. It takes a lot. I wish I could have been there."

Yet despite that, Howard said Keough was a devoted friend.

"He has always been there for everybody," he explained. "In any kind of situation, he would be the one who would come crash with you on the couch for weeks until you're actually feeling better."


Originally published as Lisa Marie's touching tribute to son

More Stories

editors picks lisa marie presley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Truckie in ICU after Western Downs rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Truckie in ICU after Western Downs rollover

        News VIDEO: A man is in an intensive care unit after suffering critical injuries in a serious truck rollover on a road west of Chinchilla.

        Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Premium Content Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Politics Analysis of the two leaders’ campaigns so far

        WARNING: Wild weather heading for Western Downs

        Premium Content WARNING: Wild weather heading for Western Downs

        News THE Western Downs is set to be in the eye of a severe weather system which is...

        Truck rollover: Man trapped flown to hospital in serious condition

        Premium Content Truck rollover: Man trapped flown to hospital in serious...

        News PICTURES INSIDE: A driver has been freed from his truck in a serious condition...