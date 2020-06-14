LIQUID GOLD: Rain sweeps across the Western Downs

RESIDENTS woke to sound of rain hitting their roofs in Chinchilla this morning, Sunday, June 14.

The rain has been steady all day as a surface and upper trough moves eastwards across the southern half of the state, with the trough system set to clear in the southeast coast later today.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said Chinchilla is currently receiving it’s heaviest falls from the trough which is now moving across the Western Downs.

“We are seeing fairly broad falls with moderate totals, which are higher in some areas,” she said.

“The bulk of the system is over Chinchilla at the moment, although it is moving to the east and will start easing off.

“It should slow down by this evening.

“We are seeing some thunderstorms in the area, they are more towards Dalby, so Chinchilla may hear some of the rumblings.”

Ms Hoff said one of the closest rain readings near Chinchilla is Seven Oaks which received 3mm overnight, with Warra recording 5.8mm.

Ms Hoff said rain totals from today haven’t been recorded yet, although members of the Western Downs community are taking to social media to share their rain totals:

Miles: 14mm

Glengyle south of Dulacca: 55mm

Jackson: 8.5mm

Dalby: 20mm

Glenellen, 125 kms north of Chinchilla: 6mm