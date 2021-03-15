Menu
RAIN FORECAST: Dalby is expected to receive light showers over the weekend.
Weather

LIQUID GOLD: Parts of the Western Downs hit with 100mm+

Sam Turner
15th Mar 2021 1:26 PM
Parts of the Western Downs were hit with welcomed amounts of rainfall as a large weather system rampaged across Queensland.

Several small towns across the region collected in excess of 20mm from storms drifting through the Western Downs on March 15, with Dalby receiving 13mm, while Jandowae recorded a significant 103mm overnight.

Other residents recorded similar rainfall measurements, such as 25mm in Nandi, 21mm in Jimbour, and 18mm in Kupunn.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said most of the rainfall on Sunday night occurred in just a couple of hours, with more rainfall on the way.

“We’re expecting that cloud ban to slowly shift north, with more light rain forecast for the rest of tomorrow,” Mr Thompson said.

“This will probably shift out of the area by lunchtime tomorrow, and then the region will be left with a chance of showers for a large part of this week.

“It’ll be a bit hit and miss today, but there’ll be more widespread showers coming.”

Mr Thompson said the moisture lingering in the region would contribute to not only the rain forecasted for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but to colder temperatures.

“It’s going to be cool out there, and it’s going to remain even cooler tomorrow,” he said.

“Today we’ll have tops 22C for Dalby and 23C in Chinchilla, with it being one to two degrees colder tomorrow.

“It will remain cool on Wednesday, before it begins to warm back up going into the weekend.”

The moisture hanging around the Western Downs won’t lead to colder evenings either, according to Mr Thompson.

“Thankfully with a lot of this moisture, it won’t be as cold at night as you might expect,” he said.

“The minimum temperatures aren’t going to get much lower than the mid needs, so from 15C – 16C.”

