FINGERS CROSSED: Liquid gold heading for Chinchilla Pic: Morgan Fribence
Liquid gold heading for Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
10th Sep 2020 2:29 PM
GRAB the washing off the line and start boiling the jug for a hot cuppa – rain is coming.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster, James Thompson said a system is beginning to build near Chinchilla and there’s a 50 per cent chance the town will receive some much-needed rainfall.

“Showers are possible, as there are some clouds building… although it’s to early to say if it will definitely hit Chinchilla,” he said.

Mr Thompson said scattered rainfall is more likely to hit town in the late afternoon, and into the evening.

“There could be showers into the night and early morning, (Friday),” he said.

Although there isn’t likely to be heavy rainfall, Mr Thompson said Chinchilla could see anywhere between 1-5ml.

Mr Thompson said there’s also a small chance of a thunderstorm to kick of the storm season.

On the front of the system things have been a little windy in town, with north-easterly winds travelling 15-20 km/h, which turned east to south-easterly 20-30 km/h in the early afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures have been sitting at about 20-26.

