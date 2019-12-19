Lions’ Ladies gift to Meals on Wheels

GIFT GIVING: Chinchilla Meals on Wheels Cook, Lauretta Fromm pictured with Lions' Ladies representative, Dos Cunnington as she presents the cheque to Meals on Wheels Chairman, Murray Travis.

GIFT GIVING: Chinchilla Meals on Wheels Cook, Lauretta Fromm pictured with Lions' Ladies representative, Dos Cunnington as she presents the cheque to Meals on Wheels Chairman, Murray Travis.

THEY are the organisation that has changed the life of people in their senior years, recovering after hospitalisation, a major illness or surgery, a person with a disability, a carer, or needing assistance due to a special circumstance.

On Friday, December 13, the Chinchilla Lions’ Ladies made a $500 donation to Chinchilla Meals on Wheels as part of their ongoing contributions.

A vital service to the community the Lions’ Ladies wanted to recognise them.

Chinchilla Meals on Wheels chairman Murray Travis said the association was grateful for the donation, as they provided an essential voluntary service to some 30 clients weekly.

“We have about 70 volunteers delivering meals, from church groups to individual helpers,” he said.

“The donation will help us continue to provide approximately 400 meals monthly and subsidise the meals to help keep the price affordable.

“So we know our recipients are eating well and healthier.”

The Lions’ Ladies chose Meals on Wheels because of its long and unbroken service to the community as well as the extensive standing relationship between the two organisations.

Lions’ Ladies Auxiliary President Ena Brown said the Meals on Wheels building was built by the Lions members in 1978, with registered builder and Lions member John Wrench in charge of the building aspect of the project.

“The Meals on Wheels service has been an asset to the community since then,” Ms Brown said.

“It allows the elderly and sometimes the infirm, to stay in their homes longer.”