Lions’ Ladies Auxiliary give parting gift

Lions' Ladies treasurer Val Bender handing the cheque over to Meals on Wheels treasurer Alison Butterworth with Lion's Ladies president Ena Brown.

IT’S an end of an era for the Lions’ Ladies Auxiliary numbers have dwindled, and longstanding members have left meaning the group is changing the way they do things.

As of June 30, the group with be releasing themselves f fundraising and changing their name to The Lions’ Ladies which is more focused on the social aspect.

As a parting gift of their fundraising efforts, the Ladies’ Lions Auxiliary their refunding funds of $2000 to Meal on Wheels which help members of the community.

Lions’ Ladies Auxiliary President Ena Brown said the Meals on Wheels building was built by the Lions members in 1978, with the registered builder and Lions member John Wrench in charge of the building aspect of the project.

“The Meals on Wheels service has been an asset to the community since then,” Ms Brown said.

“It allows the elderly and sometimes the infirm, to stay in their homes longer.”

Chinchilla Meals on Wheels Treasurer Alison Butterworth said the support is good to have because it means that it means the help can be extended to clients who don’t have government help.

“We have approximately 30 clients and deliver around 500 meals on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” she said.

“The donation will help us to continue to provide those meals and will keep the cost of them down to affordable prices.”

“Donations are always appreciated.”