Lions club give generous donation to help Illoura residents

GENEROUS DONATION: The Lions Club have given $250 to the Illoura Village to help with their community garden.

ILLOURA Village’s new, secure outdoor area for residents to enjoy fresh air while restrictions remain in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are due to receive a major boost thanks to a generous donation from the Lions Club.

Residential Manager Lance Payne said that a new donation from the Lions Club of $250 is received with great appreciation.

“The Lions Club has donated these funds to be used at Chinchilla Landscaping and Garden Centre so that we build out beautiful gardens for our residents to use and enjoy,” he said.

Mr Payne aid he is deeply thankful for the donation from the Lions Club and from the community support for the new outdoor space which is likely to become a favourite for residents.

“While restrictions are in place to protect the health and wellbeing of our residents, staff and families, the safe outdoor area offers fresh air, sunshine and exercise which is so important in overall health,” he said.

“I’m very grateful that the community has shown such great support for us and it reminds us of the special relationship Illoura has with the wider Chinchilla community.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created some challenges for Illoura Village’s residents, families and staff but Mr Payne said community resilience was inspirational.

“It has been encouraging to all of us here to know that we have your support and the health, happiness and safety of our residents continues to be my absolute priority,” he said.

If you’d like to be involved in the community project at Illoura Village, please contact Lance at lance.payne@sccqld.com.au or phone the Village on 4662 7182.