Lions Christmas light show a roaring success

LIGHTING UP: Chinchilla Lions Larry Caldwell, Tony Minnis, Ken Brown, Doreen Marsden and Lindsay Marsden at the entrance to the light show at the Botanic Parkland.

LIGHTING UP: Chinchilla Lions Larry Caldwell, Tony Minnis, Ken Brown, Doreen Marsden and Lindsay Marsden at the entrance to the light show at the Botanic Parkland.

THE sun had set, the countdown reached zero and the lever was pulled, lighting up the Chinchilla Botanic Parklands in an array of colourful Christmas lights.

It’s been a dream of Chinchilla Lions member Lindsay Marsden for several years and on Saturday night the community of Chinchilla turned out to see it come to fruition.

The opening night of the augural Chinchilla Lions Christmas light show received a great response, with an estimated 1500 people attending.

Consisting of approximately 100 sets of lights, the display provides visitors the opportunity to walk through and admire figures of all shapes and colours.

“The lights are from a warehouse in North Brisbane,” Mr Marsden said.

“There are the only thing that was purchased from out of town and everything else was purchased and sourced locally.”

The overall budget of the project was between $50,000 and $60.000 which was all made possible through the generous financial support of over 50 local Chinchilla businesses.

“We would also sincerely like to thank the many volunteers who lent a hand on any night,” he said.

“More are always welcomes, just please turn up.

“We would also like to thank the parkland staff of the Western Downs Regional Council because they could not do more to help.”

If you haven’t been down for a look yet there’s still time to visit the nightly light show from 6pm and enjoy the live entertainment.

The grand finale will be held on Saturday, and is set to be an exciting night for all.

There will be a multi draw raffle and the much anticipated lucky gate winner will be drawn with a $1200 Caltex fuel voucher up for grabs.

If you have attended any of the previous nights and entered the draw, make sure that you attend because you have to be there to win.

The famous band Memphis Moovers will also be performing and there will be a free courtesy buses picking people up and dropping them off around Chinchilla.

Please refer to add for times and information.