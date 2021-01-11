Lioness, the untold story of a mother’s love
Extract from Lioness
Stepping into another world
Being a mother to my sons has certainly taken me to places –
worlds – I never thought I’d go, both emotionally and physically,
and for better and worse. The next stage of our lives proved to be
a bit of both.
I returned from India on 9 June 2013, totally exhausted. The
trip had taken an emotional toll on me, but I was excited when
Saroo, John and I went to Sydney two weeks later to watch the
60 Minutes episode go to air with the team who had spun our
story into a work of journalism. I was very proud of what they
created, as I watched on with my arms around Saroo and John.
Saroo’s memoir, A Long Way Home, was published the following day and quickly became a bestseller, with various rights deals
made for editions overseas, and it went on to sell more than a
million copies worldwide.
After discussions between Saroo’s
manager, Andrew Fraser at Sunstar Entertainment, and film
producers from a company called See Saw, a film contract had
been signed to make a movie based on his book. We trusted we
were in good hands: See Saw had produced the wonderful film
The King’s Speech, which had earned four Oscars in 2011, for
Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best
Actor, as well as being nominated in a raft of other categories.
Soon a script was being written by screenwriter Luke Davies,
and Garth Davis was appointed as director. Garth had spent time
with the 60 Minutes team, Saroo and me in India as story director
and was very committed, considerate and professional. This
was his debut feature-film project and we were thrilled he was
involved, so things seemed to be looking hopeful.
Meanwhile, Saroo and I started having a bit of fun discussing our dream
actors to play us in the film. He said he wanted Wesley Snipes
and I told him I wanted Nicole Kidman, which I thought was
nowhere in the realm of possibility – but she was my favourite
Australian actor, so I put it out there, aloud, to the universe.
Once the screenplay had been written, it was showcased by
the producers at the Marché du Film in Cannes, the annual filmbusiness market that occurs alongside the Cannes Film Festival.
On 14 May 2014, Grace of Monaco, starring Nicole Kidman,
premiered at Cannes, and I remember catching a glimpse of her
on television, shining on the red carpet. It was also my sixtieth
birthday that day, and I was celebrating with John in Sydney. While
we strolled along the Woolloomooloo Bay waterfront, we received
an excited call from Andrew, telling us that Nicole Kidman had
seen the screenplay of Lion being pitched at the Marché du Film,
and she had expressed interest in taking on the role of Sue Brierley.
I was over the moon: Nicole Kidman wanted to play me! Before
too much longer had passed, she was confirmed for the role. I took
this as the best possible omen for the success of the film and as
the weeks passed, the selection of the other actors was finalised.
David Wenham was to play John, Divian Ladwa would play
Mantosh, and Dev Patel, who had starred in Slumdog Millionaire,
would play Saroo as an adult. Priyanka Bose was chosen to play
Fatima (she was referred to by her original name, Kamla Munshi,
in the film), and there were many other talented international
actors chosen. After a lengthy audition process of hundreds of
boys in India, gorgeous Sunny Pawar, who came from a slum
and had never acted before, was chosen to play the young Saroo.
On 29 August 2014, Saroo, John and I flew to Sydney
to meet with See Saw Films. The film world was a new and
daunting one for us, and it was particularly unnerving to be on
the periphery of the decisions about how Saroo’s story and our
family were to be portrayed on screen. It has to be said that from
that first meeting, the producers made us feel they were not
interested in us having more than a cursory input in the process,
while they were to retain control of the storytelling. Given we
felt so vulnerable with them, I admit it ended up being a fraught
process for us in terms of our dealings with See Saw. (The actors,
on the other hand, were lovely and inclusive.)
Saroo, John and I tried to find out as much information
as we could from the See Saw team, but soon realised we were
completely out of our depth in understanding how the process
of making a film worked. Perhaps this is a common experience
for people whose stories and lives are portrayed on film, but it is
difficult to feel alienated during the process when you’re still a
living, breathing human being and someone else is representing
your story commercially.
It was a sensitive period for me because around this time –
September 2014 – my mother passed away at eighty-seven.
She was elderly, but her death wasn’t expected. Mum and I had
become very close in the last years of her life and I have missed
her ever since. I am so glad she lived to see Saroo reunited with
his family in India, then publishing his memoir that was now
being made into a film that was sure to get a lot of attention
in Hollywood due to its high-profile cast. Mum was a doting
and proud grandmother with a special connection to both Saroo
and Mantosh, and to Maria’s two children, Tania and Jason. My
mother even stood in for her late son-in-law, Nick, and proudly
gave away her beloved granddaughter, Tania, at her wedding,
dressed in a beautiful deep teal lace gown. (Heartbreakingly,
when I had taken Mum shopping for this dress in preparation for Tania’s big day, she had told me she thought it was too
good for her. She had subsequently worn it at her seventieth
birthday celebration in 1997 and it was the dress she went to
heaven in when we farewelled her at her funeral.) My mother
had been very happy to see her three great-granddaughters –
Tania’s daughters – have the benefit of the sort of loving and stable
family that she wished she had been able to provide for her own
three daughters, especially after moving from one side of the
world to the other, away from her own mother, with the man
she had married. I wish Mum’s sacrifice could have had a better
outcome and that she had enjoyed happiness in her youth rather
than in her final two decades.
