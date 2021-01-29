Menu
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Chester Bennington (R) of Linkin Park attends The Kerrang Awards 2009 held at The Brewery on August 3, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Celebrity

Linkin Park star’s widow files for divorce

by Sophia Caraballo Pineiro, The Sun
29th Jan 2021 2:59 PM

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has filed for divorce after one year of marriage to her second husband, Michael.

The two got married on her wedding anniversary with Chester.

According to E! News, Talinda filed for divorce from Michael Friedman on Tuesday.

RELATED: Linkin Park's tribute to Bennington

Just a year ago, TMZ revealed that Talinda married Michael at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii, according to sources close to their family.

Her children with Chester - son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila - were in attendance, as well as their friends and family members.

New Year's Eve is also the same date she married the Linkin Park frontman in 2005.

Sadly, Chester died by suicide in 2017.

RELATED: Singer's ex slams 'disgusting' funeral

 

Talinda announced her engagement on Instagram in September 2019.

She shared a photo with the words: "I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy.

"That death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you.

"My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honour Chester and continue my life's mission to make his passing not in vain.

"To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love."

 

The mum-of-three then captioned the pic: "Your heart expands with love. It doesn't shrink or push out those that have already taken root.

"I will always love my husband, Chester. And I will keep honouring him by living MY life. A life of love and happiness. Because that's what he would want for me."

Chester was famous as the lead singer of Linkin Park and rose to fame with their debut album, Hybrid Theory, in 2000.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.

Originally published as Linkin Park star's widow files for divorce

