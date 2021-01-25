Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police caught Gavin John West drink-driving for the sixth time.
Police caught Gavin John West drink-driving for the sixth time.
News

Factory floor manager caught drink-driving for sixth time

Darryn Nufer
25th Jan 2021 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A linen factory floor manager caught drink-driving for the sixth time has been fined.

Gavin John West, 57, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that West returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.130 after being intercepted on Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd on December 20.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said West's traffic history was "awful" with five previous drink-driving offences, the last being in 2016.

Mr Schubert convicted and fined West $1100 and disqualified him from driving for 11 months.

MORE: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

 

OTHER YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

DRUG BUST: Nine 1m cannabis plants in Cap Coast backyard

Air rifle found on Yeppoon woman's lounge

Zilzie mum caught with knuckle dusters, drugs

drink-driving gavin john west tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Teen star comes out to fans

      Teen star comes out to fans
      • 25th Jan 2021 5:49 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘WE LOST EVERYTHING’: Charleville mum of six's heartbreak

        Premium Content ‘WE LOST EVERYTHING’: Charleville mum of six's heartbreak

        News “We’ve basically just got to start from scratch,” a mother-of-six said after losing everything in a heartbreaking Charleville blaze.

        Police respond to alleged street brawl outside pub

        Premium Content Police respond to alleged street brawl outside pub

        Crime Investigations are continuing into an alleged street brawl between two men that...

        Man slapped with $700 fine for boozy New Year’s Eve drive

        Premium Content Man slapped with $700 fine for boozy New Year’s Eve drive

        Crime An elderly Western Downs man brought in the New Years with an arrest, after he was...

        JOBS: Five Chinchilla jobs available right now

        Premium Content JOBS: Five Chinchilla jobs available right now

        Careers Several businesses across the district are now offering casual and full times...