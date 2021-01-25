Factory floor manager caught drink-driving for sixth time
A linen factory floor manager caught drink-driving for the sixth time has been fined.
Gavin John West, 57, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.
The court heard that West returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.130 after being intercepted on Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd on December 20.
Magistrate Jason Schubert said West's traffic history was "awful" with five previous drink-driving offences, the last being in 2016.
Mr Schubert convicted and fined West $1100 and disqualified him from driving for 11 months.
