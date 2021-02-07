Lincoln’s joy amid Lewis family’s pain

In the wake of his family's heartbreak, Lincoln Lewis is giving fans reason to think he's found love.

Just days after his father revealed his own new relationship, Lincoln, 33, debuted his new girlfriend in a social media post.

His new flame, Pandora Fuschia, shared a short clip on Thursday of Lincoln carrying her on his back as they walked along the beach.

His new love is thought to be keeping his spirits up while the devastated young star and his family grapple with the very public breakdown of his parents' marriage.

The two were pictured on a romantic morning walk. Picture: Instagram/@pandorabonsorr

Sources say the couple have been linked for the past few months after she separated from her cafe-owner ex in the middle of 2020.

The former Home And Away actor has not yet confirmed his relationship with Ms Bonsor, but he is a mainstay on her profile, appearing in a number of pictures and even celebrating New Year with her family.

Wally Lewis' son Lincoln has not yet confirmed his relationship with Ms Bonsor (pictured together, left), but is a mainstay on her profile. Picture: Instagram @pandorabonsorr

Their loved up pictures come just days after Lincoln's father, Maroons legend Wally Lewis, publicly announced he had separated from his wife of 36 years.

Lincoln appears to be seeking comfort in Ms Bonsor after the shock announcement that his parents had parted ways. The beauty shared a cryptic post on Wednesday which read: "Instead of 'why is this happening', try 'what is this teaching me?'"

Wally Lewis, 61, is now reported to be in a relationship with Lynda Adams after quietly separating from wife Jacqui last year.

The family has been through hell and back since, with the Courier-Mail making several bombshell claims about the split.

The damning report claims Lewis had been having an ongoing affair with Ms Adams and continued to do so even after his wife confronted him about it.

The reports also claims Lewis' three high-profile children, actor Lincoln, radio presenter Mitchell and rugby league player Jamie-Lee, are furious with him.

In particular, Home And Away star Lincoln has strongly sided with Jacqui and is refusing to speak to his father.

Wally, Jackie and Lincoln Lewis in happier times. Picture: Brett Wortman/Sunshine Coast Daily

Lewis wouldn't answer questions about the affair when contacted by The Courier-Mail on Friday, but sent a text saying: "I have been at pains to say that our family as much as we are public figures ask that our privacy at this sad time be respected.

"We cannot control gossip but we know the true facts and much of this is simply not true.

"I will not be making any comments about this very private and sensitive matter."

Ms Bonsor and Lincoln rang in the New Year together and shared several pictures of the event. Picture: Instagram @pandorabonsorr