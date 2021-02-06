Lights, camera, action for Western Downs Cinemas upgrades

NEW UPGRADES: Western Downs Regional Council will be upgrading the Chinchilla cinema this year. Picture: File

NEW UPGRADES: Western Downs Regional Council will be upgrading the Chinchilla cinema this year. Picture: File

Cinema lovers and film fanatics will be treated to an upgraded movie experience with Western Downs Regional Council ready to commence improvements to the Chinchilla Cinema.

Works to revitalise the facility through the State Government’s Works for Queensland (W4Q) Program will deliver improved facilities for the community to enjoy.

Western Downs councillor Megan James said the upgrades would freshen up the facility and strengthen its status as a key events space in the region.

“Chinchilla cinema is a much-loved facility in the community that bring friends and families together for the latest flicks and some good old-fashioned entertainment,” Cr James said.

“Having originally opened in 1999, the Chinchilla Cinema is in much need of a makeover, and Council is excited to be delivering upgrades to revamp the facility and boost the cinematic experience for everyone.”

Council will be upgrading the cinema’s acoustics, floor covering, and aisle lighting, while replacing the seating with ergonomic chairs.

“Repainting the cinema entrance and installing new acrylic seating layout signage will also improve the overall customer experience for patrons,” Cr James said.

“In order to complete this project, the Chinchilla Cinema will be closed from Monday, February 15 for approximately four weeks.

“I thank the community for its patience and look forward to enjoying the improved facility once works are complete.”

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already – activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps …

1. Go to My Profile and log in

2. Go to My Rewards

3. Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

4. Sign up on The Courier-Mail website – we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you’ve set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites including the Toowoomba Chronicle, Melbourne’s Herald Sun and Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



