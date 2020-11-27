Menu
Lightning strike sparks blaze north of Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
27th Nov 2020 12:30 PM
FIRE crews are in for a long weekend overseeing a fire in the Barakula State Forest which sparked up on Wednesday, November 25, due to a lightning strike.

A Department of Environmental Science spokesman said almost 250 acres has been been burnt, and two Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews will remain on scene in the coming days to keep the fire contained.

“The fire was contained by Thursday, there were four crews on site at that time,” he said.

“Two crews will remain due to fire conditions, as it’s set to get quite warm.”

The spokesman said no homes have been at risk, as the fire is in a secluded area of the State Forest.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning to Queenslanders, as extreme heatwave conditions set in across the state.

On Friday until Saturday, November 28, Chinchilla can expect to see a high of 36, which is set to exceed the 40s from Monday through to Wednesday, December 2, with a scorching high of 43.

WARNING: Heatwave Situation for Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday (3 days starting 30/11/2020) Pic: Bureau of Meteorology
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the following steps to cope with heatwave conditions:

  • Drink plenty of water: Even if you don’t feel thirsty, drink water. Take a bottle with you always.
  • Never leave children, older people or pets in cars: The temperature inside a parked car can double within minutes.
  • Stay somewhere cool: Seek out airconditioned buildings, draw your blinds, use a fan, take cool showers and dress in light and loose clothing made from natural fabrics.
  • Plan ahead: Schedule activities in the coolest part of the day and avoid exercising in the heat. If you must go out, wear a hat and sunscreen and take a bottle of water with you.
  • Check in on others: Look after those most at risk in the heat, your neighbour living alone, older people, the young, people with a medical condition and don’t forget your pets.
