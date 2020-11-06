Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A light plane has crashed and caught fire in a paddock.
A light plane has crashed and caught fire in a paddock.
News

Light plane crashes in paddock, pilot injured

by Kate Kyriacou
6th Nov 2020 3:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A light plane has crashed in a paddock at Greenbank.

Emergency services are rushing to a property near Tully Connection Rd and Spring Mountain Drive.

Emergency services at the scene of a light plane crash at Greenbank. Picture: 7 news
Emergency services at the scene of a light plane crash at Greenbank. Picture: 7 news

It is understood the plane caught fire after hitting the ground but the pilot has been pulled from the plane.

The pilot was the only person on board.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are believed to be arriving on scene now.

It is understood the pilot is being treated for serious injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 2.30pm amid reports the plane had caught fire.

She said two crews were on scene.

Originally published as Light plane crashes in paddock south of Brisbane

plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

        Premium Content Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

        News Queensland Health hasn’t ruled out shutting the state’s borders to NSW again if it goes ahead with a plan to open to Victoria.

        Voters slam ‘ludicrous’ postal vote delay

        Premium Content Voters slam ‘ludicrous’ postal vote delay

        Politics Voters angry over ‘ludicrous’ postal vote delay in QLD election

        2020 best of Chinchilla: What you need to know

        Premium Content 2020 best of Chinchilla: What you need to know

        News THE Best Of campaign allows readers to acknowledge the best businesses and people...

        Drilling to start on 600 gas wells in Western Downs

        Premium Content Drilling to start on 600 gas wells in Western Downs

        News PREPARATION has begun to drill 600 gas wells on 2500 sqkm blocks between Chinchilla...