Lifesavers at Kings Beach have pulled a pulled a person from the water after a near-drowning incident this afternoon. Photo: File.

VOLUNTEER lifesavers at Kings Beach have pulled a young man from the water after a near-drowning incident this afternoon.

It's understood the man, 19, took on a lot of water and had pain in the arms and legs.

Emergency services responded to the popular Caloundra beach at 1.32pm and took the teenager to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital at Birtinya in a stable condition.