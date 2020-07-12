Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The long arm of the law caught up with repeat unlicensed driver Michael Alexander George.
The long arm of the law caught up with repeat unlicensed driver Michael Alexander George.
News

Licence two years expired and he just kept driving

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
12th Jul 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO years after his licence had expired, Michael Alexander George was caught driving - and not for the first time.

The 66-year-old found himself in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday where he pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and failing to provide identification.

George was charged after police intercepted him initially for a random breath test at Agnes Water in the weeks leading up to Christmas last year.

Checks revealed that George's licence had expired on December 30, 2017.

It was not the first time that George had chanced his hand.

In August 2018, he was given an infringement notice for driving on an expired driver's licence.

The court heard that George had moved to Agnes Water after his marriage broke down and the end of the relationship had affected him "very badly".

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined George $450 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

michael alexander george repeat offender yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of job opportunities for the Western Downs

        premium_icon Hundreds of job opportunities for the Western Downs

        News MORE than $4.1 million of funding will be delivered to the region, which is expected to create or support 208 jobs, thanks to the Queensland Governments $6 billion...

        One hospitalised after crash on Chinchilla intersection

        premium_icon One hospitalised after crash on Chinchilla intersection

        Breaking Paramedics attended a crash in Chinchilla overnight.

        ‘Don’t put your wellbeing on hold’: Downs health campaign launches

        premium_icon ‘Don’t put your wellbeing on hold’: Downs health campaign...

        Health A NEW region-wide campaign is urging Darling Downs locals to put their health...

        Mum spat on and assaulted Dalby police in ‘appalling’ attack

        premium_icon Mum spat on and assaulted Dalby police in ‘appalling’ attack

        Crime POLICE bodycam footage shows the woman high on meth and launching a violent and...