Liberal staffers ‘filmed sex acts at Parliament House’

A Canberra insider has revealed the extent of men behaving badly and denigrating women inside Parliament House.

One of the Parliament House workers allegedly involved in a ring of male staffers sharing intimate images of themselves committing crude acts on female MPs' desks has been sacked.

The news comes after the Ten Network's report about the behaviour and other shocking acts, based on the testimony of a whistleblower.

According to the report, a Coalition staffer identified only by the pseudonym "Tom" revealed the crass exchanges, which took place over a two-year period and involved sharing pictures and videos of foul and lewd acts by the individuals inside Parliament House.

"I don't think they've broken any laws, but morally, they're bankrupt," the whistleblower said.

"It's a culture of men who think they can do whatever they want."

The whistleblower also made the sensational allegation that staffers had brought male sex workers into Parliament House to have sex with at least one male Coalition MP.

The whistleblower also claimed that staffers - including himself - and even MPs had used a room on the top floor of Parliament known as the "meditation room" for sexual liaisons saying: "I can probably say there is very little prayer meditation or prayer going on in that room."

"The culture needs to change and now is the time to speak up, now is the time to put it on the record," the whistleblower said, explaining why he chose to come forward despite being one of those involved in the alleged behaviour.

ABC's Four Corners has interviewed the security guard who first discovered Brittany Higgins after she was allegedly raped in Parliament House.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins has been tasked with investigating the workplace culture around Parliament House.

"The fact is that the Parliament of Australia should set the standard for the nation," Finance Minister Simon Birmingham, who helped set up the inquiry, said at the time when it was announced earlier this month.

Originally published as Liberal staffers 'filmed sex acts at Parliament House'