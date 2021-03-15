Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Gives COVID-19 Restrictions Update
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Gives COVID-19 Restrictions Update
Opinion

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Send them packing’

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Regardless of New Zealand's Prime Minister's opposition to how Peter Dutton should deal with our native-born New Zealanders who commit crimes here, they are returned pronto, after being released.

Jacinda Ardern has no right to dictate how we deal with our criminal immigrants.

Those of any nation who err, are returned home.

We have our own homegrown incarcerated, maintained at the pleasure of taxpayers' money and resources.

Australia welcomes migrants who are law-abiding and contribute to our prosperity and wellbeing.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

People hoping to make Australia home should be of good character, with no past criminal record.

Coming to Australia is a privilege, not a right, with no intention to carry out crimes which impact our security.

Since colonisation, Australia has been built upon the lives and contributions of our immigrant populations.

Those coming here for a new beginning must play by the rules, or "there's the door": "Con-Air" is boarding.

 

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands

australian politics jacinda ardern letters to the editior new zealand politics
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen injured after nasty quad bike rollover in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Teen injured after nasty quad bike rollover in Chinchilla

        News Paramedics rushed to reports the teenager had been injured in a crash at a private Western Downs property.

        Dalby teen arrested for allegedly abusing police

        Premium Content Dalby teen arrested for allegedly abusing police

        Crime Police attended a residence in relation to another matter, where it’s alleged the...

        Council to erect huge tourist attraction in Western Downs

        Premium Content Council to erect huge tourist attraction in Western Downs

        Council News Jandowae will receive a brand new promotional art piece to encourage tourism in the...

        Young driver pinned travelling 154km/h on Warrego Highway

        Premium Content Young driver pinned travelling 154km/h on Warrego Highway

        Crime Police intercepted the young man after he was observed travelling more than 50km/h...