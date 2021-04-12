LETTERS: Disrespect begins in the home

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Unmute yourself

Who speaks like this: "Unmute yourself"? The normal way to say it, is: "Speak up!"

This is the Federal Government's attempt, by a series of advertisements, to display genuine concern for "disrespect" and abuse towards females in our society.

Is this just a distraction from all the goings-on after hours in federal parliament, for which there is no excuse?

How men in power handle criticism, says a lot about our society.

Men who abuse their position, to gain sexual advantage of subordinates, have no excuse.

It is hypocritical of people in Canberra's glasshouse, to throw stones at people in the broader community, when it's obvious they need to clean out their own house. It behoves our leaders to set the example.

Disrespect begins in the home. The advertisement shows both scenarios displaying a boy and a man doing what boys and men do.

Men who openly express disrespect and voice their dissatisfaction with any display of femininity and boys who are aggressive towards females, being witnessed by others, are the targets of this ad.

It expects our male population to teach boys respect towards females in their own communities.

It should be immediately "nipped in the bud", bystanders showing condemnation for perpetrators, rather than long discussions after the fact.

The rise of violence towards women is a legacy of our colonial history; the root of all disrespect and abuse towards females.

Any campaign which is serious about changing the culture, must legislate attacks upon females of any age in the home or community are called out as: "criminal assault".

Is this expectation a bridge too far for Canberra? If so, when will it change?

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY'S VIEW ON PRINCE PHILIP'S DEATH

Harry's view on Prince Philip's death.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

DG. I don't want to sound disrespectful, but on Saturday after the Duke dying all that was on TV most of day was about him dying. Then on the news AGAIN most of the news was taken up with his death. If you wanted to watch it was on all day. There must have been other news happening in our country and the world. Sorry you can only say it once - he has died. You don't have to talk to everyone he has talked to in his 99 years. A bit of overkill.

LPMC. Good on ya Deputy Premier Steven Miles, after all the bagging you gave NSW in recent months you have the hide to travel, put on a blue shirt, go surfing and spend $ in Byron Bay. You recently told Qlder's to spend money in Qld. Double standards. Are you afraid to confront Qld businesses bleeding in debt or once again your limited intelligence is witnessed. You are seen not wearing a mask, shame you don't think of residents in Longreach following your useless rules. Look out if Gladys Berejiklian spots you, you'll be in her boot, dropped back over the border, then she might shout you a free mask.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.