LETTER: Warrego MP slams vaccine rollout

State Labor Government vaccine delays will blow out the time frame for regional Queenslanders to receive the vaccine.

The State Government has used barely a quarter of its vaccine supply.

So far the number of COVID vaccine doses supplied to the State Government are:

Pfizer: 28080

AstraZeneca: 38480

TOTAL: 66560

Of these the State Government has administered 18411 vaccines, meaning the State Labor Government has administered only 28 per cent of the vaccine stocks it has.

This week the State Government will be supplied with 19890 more Pfizer vaccines.

On Tuesday March 16, the State Government will be supplied with 6480 AstraZeneca vaccines, bringing the new total to 92930.

This does not include the Federal Government rollout in aged care facilities.

Instead of childishly ripping up bills, the State Government should have been fast-tracking the rollout of the vaccine to our frontline staff.

The State Labor Government is behind the eight ball and now the safety and livelihoods of hardworking, honest Queenslanders are at risk, and regional Queenslanders will have to wait longer for their turn.

The vaccine is in the hands of the State Government when it should be in the arms of Queenslanders.

Yours faithfully

Ann Leahy

Member for Warrego

Shadow Minister for Local Government, Disaster Recovery and Volunteers