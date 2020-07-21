Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Dismissal details behind closed doors

21st Jul 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNTIL the public understands the cult of celebrity, headed by the Queen, keeps all controlled by the private financial system subservient as wage slaves, we remain a colony.

The point of the Whitlam dismissal is to establish if the crown well knew what was to happen.

Whitlam expected and should have received supply, and proved we pay to be over governed.

Malcolm Fraser redeemed himself by writing Dangerous Allies.

Unfortunately most politicians don't come to their senses until too late.

As Hawke did by supporting nuclear power multiple times at Woodford Folk Festival, but his boozing has overridden most things.

Apart from the number of editions, the Constitution Overview states "[T]he Constitution is the fundamental law of Australia binding everybody."

This is obviously not true as Native Title excludes the majority of Australians.

The original Constitution was amended to suit the requirements of Queen Victoria, her heirs and successors.

Peter Pronczak

Hervey Bay

More Stories

gough whitlam malcolm fraser monarchy opinion queen republic
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RACQ, police urging motorists to stay vigilant around school zones

        premium_icon RACQ, police urging motorists to stay vigilant around school...

        News OVER 8500 people have been slapped with fines for speeding in school zones in Southern Queensland, according to RACQ.

        TOP STORIES: News you may have missed last week

        premium_icon TOP STORIES: News you may have missed last week

        News CATCH UP: Here are the top five stories from Chinchilla and surrounds last week.

        Woman allegedly bites security guard in South West pub rampage

        premium_icon Woman allegedly bites security guard in South West pub...

        News A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly biting a security guard in a hotel that...

        Queensland pub investigated for COVID breaches

        premium_icon Queensland pub investigated for COVID breaches

        Crime An uncontrollable crowd engulfed a country pub at the weekend