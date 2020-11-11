LEST WE FORGET: Chinchilla honours fallen heroes

THE LAST post rang out in the heart of Chinchilla as residents gathered at the RSL Sub Branch to remember and pay respect to the brave men and women who fought for Australia.

Servicemen, SES volunteers, councillors, Chinchilla police, and residents of Chinchilla lined Heeney St at 10.45pm to pay their respects on Remembrance Day, November 11.

LEST WE FORGET: Servicemen, SES volunteers, councillors, police members, and residents of Chinchilla lined Heeney Street to pay their respects on Remembrance Day. Pic: Peta McEachern

President of the RSL Sub Branch Murray Travis said it’s important to take a moment and reflect on the teamwork, endurance, and bravery that Australian soldiers displayed during the war.

“It’s a day we recognise all who served and we honour all the vets who lost their lives during the conflict, returned home wounded, lost their lives since returning, and those who still carry the physical and emotional scars from serving their country,” Mr Murry said.

“We also reflect on the scaring and impact it has on our veteran’s families.”

Joining the service in 1965, Vietnam veteran Robert (Bob) Maguire said it’s crucial the community takes time to reflect on not only those who lost their lives in the World War I, and since then, but also those who have served and carry visible and invisible scars.

“It’s very important that the Australian public does not forget those people,” he said.

“Sometimes people push it to the back of their mind, and only remember on the day.”

LEST WE FORGET: Vietnam veteran Robert (Bob) Maguire speaking at Remembrance day in Chinchilla on November 11, 2020.

Losing two great uncles in World War I, and serving in an infantry unit himself, Mr Maguire said he he knows all too well the sacrifices service men and women make, and said it would be great to see people wearing poppies throughout November rather than one day.

“It’s important people take the time to remember the sacrifices of our soldiers, sailors, air men and women who have served, they don’t get paid big bucks for it, but they put their lives on the line,” he said.

World War I was devastating for Australia, the population was less than five million, and of the 416,809 men enlisted, 62,000 were killed, and 156,000 were wounded, gassed, or taken prisoner.