Legendary yacht on sale for slashed price

The legendary 67ft sailting yacht, Apollo, is for sale, along with the business which sees it sail around the Whitsundays offering exciting activities.

IT MADE history for winning the famous Sydney to Hobart race, and now the Maxi yacht Apollo is up for grabs for a heavily reduced price, along with its business which thrived pre-COVID.

After competing in races across the globe, the Maxi Apollo - a 67ft sailing yacht - was converted into an ultimate sailing and diving experience on the Whitsundays.

Ricky Mark and his wife Angela bought the yacht 10 years ago, and have operated the business, Apollo Adventure Sailing, since.

Due to unexpected health problems, the couple decided it was time to sell the yacht and business roughly two years ago.

"I've ended up with a bit of a medical situation, I've got a heart murmur, erratic heart beat - so that was the main reason for selling it," Mr Mark said.

"I love the business and I love the boat, I really enjoy going out on it, it's been a bit of a dream job for me."

The couple originally had the legendary yacht and business on the market for $650,000 in 2019, but have since slashed the price to $450,000.

Over the last eight years, they have significantly grown the business, with the yacht being full all year round before the pandemic hit.

The Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race’s 1978 and 1985 line honours winning yacht Apollo in 1985.

"It had been going really well up until COVID, obviously our business is primarily overseas tourists," Mr Mark said.

Guests on the Apollo can spend three days exploring all the top destinations in the Whitsundays, along with opportunities to scuba dive, snorkel, bush walk and more.

The Apollo currently operates from Coral Sea Marina Resort formerly known as Abell Point Marina, a major gateway to the Whitsundays, its 74 islands and the Great Barrier Reef.

The yacht caters for 27 passengers and three crew members.

