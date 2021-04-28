Leave balances expose shocking health worker burnout

Health workers have nearly 14 weeks of leave owing to them per person, after holiday and long services balances blew out during the state's pandemic response.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath, who has described her workforce as "overwhelmed" and "exhausted", says Queensland Health is working on having staff take leave as soon as possible to counter serious concerns around staff burnout.

It comes as employer groups tell The Courier-Mail staff exhaustion is leading to "high risk" environments as staff "hit the ceiling".

Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union (QNMU) Secretary Beth Mohle. Picture: Contributed

Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union secretary Beth Mohle said "everyone is exhausted and overwhelmed" as leave was balance with ensuring enough staff to deal with massive workloads.

"It's a really high-risk time right now for everybody because we've been in it for 12 months, everyone's running on empty, their nerves are frayed, they're working so hard," she said.

"But there's that uncertainty.

"You never know when the next lockdown is and people are stressed and on tenterhooks."

Most full-time Queensland Health employees are entitled to four weeks of recreation leave per year, although nurses - who make up nearly half of the workforce - are entitled to six.

Australasian College of Emergency Medicine John Bonning said hospital access block - when beds are full and EDs are blocked - was placing significant additional pressure on that "already-stretched" workforce.

"This has been building for some years," he said.

"We have hit the ceiling in terms of what we can provide for the volume of patients coming to our EDs.

"Access block is dangerous for all patients, but it also takes a heavy toll on ED staff who, due to issues outside of their control, are unable to provide the care they desperately want to provide to patients."

Australasian College for Emergency Medicine president John Bonning.

Dr Bonning said governments could help by addressing the systemic issues that lead to access block and find solutions to better support patients and frontline workers.

Ms D'Ath said Queensland Health was taking opportunities now to ask staff to take leave while COVID patient numbers and testing rates were low.

"We are doing everything we can to support our staff and making sure that their mental health is being looked after too by giving them leave," she said.

She said the state's vaccination program wasn't run over Easter to make sure people got a break.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath during a media conference, Parliament House, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

"It's getting that balance right," she said.

"We want to make sure we're vaccinating people as quickly as possible but we also are making sure we are giving our staff a break."

Opposition spokesman for mental health Rob Molhoek said QH needed a top-down strategy was needed to deal with staff burnout and leave balances.

Originally published as Leave balances expose shocking health worker burnout