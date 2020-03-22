Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Learner rider caught doing 190km/h

by Lea Emery
22nd Mar 2020 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEARNER motorbike rider has been caught doing almost double the 100km/h speed limit during a trip through northern New South Wales on the weekend.

The 39-year-old Bangalow man was allegedly clocked travelling about 190km/h on the M1 at Billinudgel on his red Ducati motorbike

He was later stopped near Tweed Valley Way.

Police allege the man was on a NSW learner permit at the time.

His licence was immediately suspended for six months and the number plates on the motorcycle seized.

The rider was also breached for travelling more than 45km/h over the speed limit.

Originally published as Learner rider caught doing 190km/h

learner licence licence suspension speeding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Passengers unharmed after plane's 'wheels up' landing

        premium_icon Passengers unharmed after plane's 'wheels up' landing

        News FIVE people have walked away from an incident at a regional airport, after a light plane was forced to make a landing without its wheels down.

        COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        premium_icon COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        News FOUR more people in Toowoomba have tested positive to COVID-19.

        Passion to help women pays off for local physio

        premium_icon Passion to help women pays off for local physio

        News The judges were very impressed by a Dalby physiotherapist who is wanting help...

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions