Crime

Learner driver impersonates father, 81, to deflect police

Kristen Booth
11th Aug 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 12th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A LEARNER driver pretended to be his 81-year-old father when caught driving unsupervised on the highway.

Gavin William Godbold, 53, was driving to Gayndah on March 4 when he was intercepted by police about 10.30am on the Burnett Hwy at Ban Ban Springs.

He told police he didn't have a licence with him and when asked to say his full name and address, he stated his father's name, Blackwater Magistrates Court heard on August 6.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said searches revealed the name given was an 81-year-old man, which the photo proved was clearly not the man driving.

Godbold admitted the name he provided was his father's and produced a current Queensland learner drivers licence of his own, the court heard.

Gavin William Godbold pleaded guilty at Blackwater Magistrates Court on August 6, 2020, to contravene direction of police and driving while over the no alcohol limit. Photo: Facebook
He told police he had consumed a large amount of rum and coke the previous day and late into the night and produced a BAC of .044 when tested.

Duty lawyer Charles Lumsden said Godbold, a train driver living at Bluff, was extremely embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour.

Godbold was told a loved one had attempted suicide and decided to drive there immediately to give that person support, Mr Lumsden said.

The court heard Godbold hasn't driven since the incident occurred in March.

Magistrate Robert Walker said while he was worrying about the welfare of another person, it didn't excuse his actions.

"You attempted to deflect police attention by attempting to be your father, something that was undoubtedly going to come undone," he said.

Godbold pleaded guilty on August 6, 2020, to contravene direction of police and driving while over the no alcohol limit.

For the drink driving offence he was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months. The conviction was recorded.

For contravene direction of police, he was fined $200. The conviction was not recorded.

