Learner driver blows “really massive” reading

A learner driver who blew a "really massive reading" has told the court she has no excuse for it and it was a silly mistake.

Ellen Maree Lewis, 50 pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving while on a learners licence.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court police noticed a vehicle travelling towards them at 9pm on June 19 on Old Landsborough Rd at Landsborough.

"Police observed the ute to initially have its headlights on, then being turned off and back on again," he said.

The court police intercepted Lewis who admitted to police she was only on a learner's licence and that she had consumed alcohol that evening.

The court heard Lewis was also unsupervised and hadn't displayed her L plates.

Lewis was taken to the Beerwah police station.

"Police could smell alcohol on her breath and her speech appeared to be slurred," Sergeant Lydford said.

After being breathalysed, she returned a reading of 0.167.

"It is a high reading and she's on a learner's license, so she should be at zero," Sgt Lydford said.

Self represented, Lewis said she was remorseful for her actions.

"It was pretty silly of me," she said.

"There's no excuse for it, I shouldn't have done it but it did happen."

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said all the offences on Lewis' criminal history related to alcohol.

"This is a really massive reading, you would have potentially quite dangerous to yourself and other road users," she said.

"It's good fortune nothing else happened.

"Sometimes getting caught is an opportunity to have a look at how much alcohol affects my life."

Ms Tonkin fined Lewis $1350 and disqualified her from driving for one year.

Convictions were recorded.