Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Image Of A Yellow L-Plate On White Car , Indicative Of A Learner Driver. Picture: iStock
Image Of A Yellow L-Plate On White Car , Indicative Of A Learner Driver. Picture: iStock
Breaking

Learner driver, 17, crashes car into truck in Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 17-YEAR-OLD learner driver was driving without a guardian when she crashed her car into a stationary truck in South Gladstone last night.

Emergency services were called to Oaka Lane and Short St at 12.40am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the teenage girl was driving two fifteen-year-old passengers when she crashed a Mitsubishi Outlander into a 'tip truck'.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated three patients on scene, and all declined transport to hospital.

She said one of the occupants had a very minor abrasion on their lower leg.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no one has been charged yet.

More Stories

crash gladstone learner driver truck
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Person responsible for Chinchilla Parkland assault found

        Premium Content Person responsible for Chinchilla Parkland assault found

        News CHINCHILLA police have located the person responsible for assaulting a young girl at a busy family park. DETAILS:

        How the federal budget will affect the Western Downs

        Premium Content How the federal budget will affect the Western Downs

        News HERE’S how the 2020-2021 budget will affect the Western Downs region:

        Women of Miles get their bras out for cancer awareness

        Premium Content Women of Miles get their bras out for cancer awareness

        News PHOTO GALLERY: The women of Miles rallied behind breast cancer survivors and their...

        Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Premium Content Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Education Queensland’s most outstanding teachers have been recognised for their profound...